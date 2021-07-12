Karuah Down Terrace in Memorial Match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the field being so waterlogged, Karuah’s Saturday’s games had to be relocated from Karuah to Lakeside at Raymond Terrace.

The Rooettes had a friendly match against the ‘A’ grade Macquarie Scorpions as both teams were unable to play their respective teams due to COVID lockdown.

Macquarie scored first to take the score to 6-0.

Not long before halftime, Karuah’s Lexi Beaton scored with Ebony Oakley converting to equal the score at the break at 6-6.

The Rooettes did well to hold the Scorpions out until just over halfway through the second half, before they scored two converted tries to take the full time score Macquarie 18 – Karuah 6.

Well done ladies, a great effort.

The Rooettes are at home next Saturday against Maitland United, kick off at 2pm.

The Karuah Roos and the Raymond Terrace Magpies had a lot to play for in their matchup, with the Ben Langdon Memorial Man of the Match trophy up for grabs by the player of the game.

A minute’s silence was held for Ben before the kick off with his three brothers all taking the field.

Dean Langdon and Kurt Langdon for Raymond Terrace, and Jake Langdon for Karuah.

Karuah’s James Foster was the first to score to take a 4-0 lead.

Pat Maloney then crossed the white line, with Sam Croese converting for 10-0.

The Magpies were next to score, with two converted tries to be in front 12-10.

Just before half time the Magpies got a penalty goal to take the halftime score to Raymond Terrace 14 – Karuah 10.

The second half saw the rain return, making things a little slippery all round.

Pat Maloney then crossed again for his second of the game to equal the scores at 14-14.

Maloney then completed his hattrick, with Sam Croese converting again to put the Roos in front 20-14.

The Magpies fought back with a converted try to equal the score again at 20-20.

With the Roos crowd spurring them on, Luke Perry scored with under five minutes to go.

Croese was again clinical with the conversion to take the full time score to Karuah 26 – Raymond Terrace 20.

What a great game with a lot of passion and pride shown by both teams, well done.

The Ben Langdon Memorial Men of the Match Award went to the three Langdon brothers.

The Roos are away next Saturday against Paterson River kick off 3pm.

By Sonja Evans