Karuah Preschool secures funding for outdoor play area

KARUAH Preschool is the first successful local recipient under the Federal Coalition Government’s Stronger Communities Program Round 7.

During his visit to the Preschool, Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie congratulated staff on their successful funding application.



Federal funding of $12,500 will be used to purchase screen doors for the centre for improved air flow and to develop the children’s outdoor play space with a water course and canoe.

“It’s great to be at Karuah Preschool today, announcing the first of the projects in our region to be awarded funding under this latest round of the Stronger Communities Program,” Dr Gillespie said.

“I know Karen and her team are excited about the playground upgrades here.

“State funding has also allowed the Preschool to build a new bike track through the grounds, so there’s some good times ahead for Karuah kids.”

Karuah Preschool is the first of approximately 20 projects in the region expected to be supported under Round 7.

The Stronger Communities Program is designed to deliver social benefits, improving local community participation and contributing to vibrant and viable communities.

Round 7 of the program will provide $22.65 million to fund small capital projects across Australia, continuing to support economic recovery from the pandemic.

For this round, grant funding is being made available for up to 100 percent of eligible project costs, except for local governing bodies where grant funding will be up to 50 percent of eligible project costs.