Karuah Residents To Meet Election Candidates at Community Forum

PORT Stephens Council elections are looming and there are plenty of people interested in who is running and what they will do for the community.

The residents of Karuah have always been on the edge of the Port Stephens LGA, and now they are seeing their town move from West Ward to Central Ward for the elections.



Fred McInerney of the Karuah Working Together Committee and Karuah Progress Association told News Of The Area, “Karuah is one of Port Stephens smaller townships and residents often feel left out and sometimes wonder whether the councillors know we exist or where Karuah is.”

The Karuah Progress Association and Karuah Working Together Committee will be hosting a “Meet The Candidates Forum” at the Karuah RSL club on Monday 9 August 2021 at 6.00pm.

“A common comment about election time is who are they and how do we know who to vote for.

“So this time the fact that Karuah has been moved out of West Ward into Central Ward it has been decided to invite all candidates for Central ward, and for the Mayoral position, will be new to us and so we invite them to introduce themselves so the community have the chance to see and hear them, and to ask them questions,” he said.

Residents in Karuah are the type of people that get on with it and make it happen when Council doesn’t get the job done, with locals often seen mowing Council land.

By Marian SAMPSON