Karuah Roos and Rooettes Indigenous Round

SATURDAY was a great day for a double header at Lionel Morten Oval.

It was our Indigenous Round and we would like to thank Mr Maurice Perry for doing the Smoking Ceremony and Ms Renae Lamb and Karuah Public School Aboriginl dance kids for their attendance.

The Rooettes were up first against Maitland United.

Ashlei Grande was first to score with Ebony Oakley converting 6/0.

Then Ebony scored and converted her own try 12/0.

Captain Tamara Lilley was next to score for the Rooettes with Ebony again converting 18/0.

Next was Chloe Zdebski to score 22/0, next to Ashley Bills in her first game back after 9 months from knee surgery and Ebony converting once again 28/0.

Then Lexi Beagan scored just before half time and Ebony converted to take the score to 34/0 at half time.

Tamara Lilley was in for her second try of the day with Ebony converting 40/0.

Next Robyn Draper scored two quick tries with Ebony converting both to take the score to 52/0.

Lexi was in for her second try of the day and Ebony converted her ninth, Ebony scored her second of the day to take the score to 62/0, with the ref calling the game with around ten minutes to go with the mercy rule.

Maitland United never gave up well done girls.

Next week the Rooettes take on Waratah at home on Saturday 1.30 kick off.

The Smoking Ceremony was done at half time with all four teams, then an emotional minute’s silence was held for Ben Langdon before the Karuah Roos took on the Gloucester Magpies.

The Roos wore an Indigenous designed jersey while the Roosettes wore Indigenous shorts.

Mitch Turvey was first to score for the Roos 4/0, next Luke Perry 8/0, then Adam Crampton 12/0.

Then Luke for his second and Sam Croese converting 18/0.

Gloucester was next to score 18/4.

Then Adam Crampton was over for his second of the day and Sam converted Roos 24 Magpies 4.

Daniel Evans was next to score with Sam converting 30/4, then Coach Dwayne Fleming was next to score with Sam converting to take the score to 36/4 at halftime.

Mitch Turvey was in for his 2nd try of the day 40/4.

Then Luke was in for his hat trick of the day and Sam converted 46/4.

Mitch Baker was next to score and Sam converted his 6 try of the day 52/4. Captain Mitch O’Bryan was next to score to take the final score to 56/4.

The Roos take on Morpeth at home on Saturday at 3pm kick off.

By Sonja EVANS