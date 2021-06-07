Karuah Roos fall short to Dungog while Rooettes too strong for Abermain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was another big weekend of rugby league action as the Karuah Rooettes traveled to Abermain, while the Roos were at home against Dungog.

Try scores for the Rooettes were Kayla Campbell and Jacqui Gornall with Ebony Oakley converting one.

The full time score was Karuah Rooettes 10 – Abermain Hawks 0.

In the Roos game, the Dungog Warriors were the first to put points on the board with two converted tries before the Roos’ Ben Feeney scored with Aiden Bills converting to take the score to 12/6.

Mitch Napier was next to score with Aiden Bills converting to equal the score at 12 all.

Dungog then scored and converted again to take the score to 18/12 at half time.

The Warriors put two more converted tries on before the Roos Adam Crampton scored to take the score to 30/16.

Jack Bills was next to score for the Roos with Aiden Bills converting to take the full time score to Dungog 30 – Karuah 22.

Next week there are no games.

Play will resume for Round 9 on 19 June.

The Rooettes are away against Dora Creek at the 1.45pm kick off and the Roos are away against Hinton at the 3pm kick off.