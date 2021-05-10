Karuah Roos go down to Paterson River in tight contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Karuah Roos had their first home game on Mother’s Day, going down 24-18 against Paterson River.

Before kickoff, a minute’s silence was held for former Roos player, coach, committee member and supporter George Rideway.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all his family at this very sad time, he will be missed by all,” said Sonja Evans of the Karuah Roos.

Once play commenced, Paterson were the first to put points on the board with two tries and one conversion to take the score to 10/0.

James Foster then crossed the line for Karuah to bring the score to 10/4.

Paterson then crossed again to take the score to 14/4 at half time.

After the restart, Jack Bills scored for the Roos to reduce the deficit and take the score to 14/8 to Paterson.

Aiden Bills then intercepted a pass, running almost the full length of the field with the crowd up on the feet cheering him along.

He scored under the black dot before converting his try to equal the score at 14 all.

Paterson River then scored two tries with one conversion to take the score to 24/14.

The Roos Sam Callaghan scored just before full time to take the final score to Paterson River 24 Karuah Roos 18.

In the Players Player award, 3 points went to Jack Bills, 2 points to Adam Crampton and 1 point to Tyson Peters.

The Coaches Award went to Mitch Napier and Sponsor’s Choice was Jack Bills.

Game Day Sponsors were Duck & Dragon and Burgess’s Timber & Earthmoving.

On Saturday the Roos are at home against Clarence Town at a 3pm kick off.

The Rooettes are away against Dora Creek, 2 pm kick off on Saturday.

Game Day Sponsors are Darkside Concreting and Bridgeview Restaurant.