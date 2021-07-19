Karuah Roos suffer loss to Paterson while Rooettes were too strong for Maitland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS weekend saw both teams have their games relocated to Coronation Oval at Telarah due to fields being still too wet to play on.

The Roos were against Paterson on a freezing cold Saturday.

With the River scoring two quick converted tries within the five minutes to open the score at 12/0.

Then about halfway through the first the Roos Adam Crampton was in 12/4.

Paterson scored again with under five to go in the first half to take the half time score to River 18 Roos 4.

Second half saw Roos Ben Feeney over in the first ten minutes with Aiden Bills converting to take the score to 18/10 Rivers way.

Paterson were next to score 22/10.

Then the Roos Luke Perry was in and Aiden converted to take the score to Paterson 22 Karuah 16.

It was a very phoscal and hard hitting game neither team wanted to give up.

With under ten minutes left in the game Roos Captain Mitch O’Bryan almost ran the length of the field to score and with Aiden converting to equal the score at 22 all.

The Roos dug deep as the River hammered the line for three sets but with under 40 seconds to go in the game the River crossed over to take the win 28/22.

Well done to both teams.

Players Player three points went to Aiden Bills, two points Neil Baker and one point to Sam Callaghan, Coaches Award was Bailey Turner and Sponsors Choice was Dylan Foley.

The Rooettes were against Maitland United on Sunday at Coronation Oval thankfully it wasn’t as cold and windy as Saturday.

Not a good start to the game with four minutes in a Maitland United girl falling onto another United player which ended with Neashea Dixon having a broken tibia and fibula in her right leg.

By the time the ambulance left it was half time.

The Rooettes Dallas Grey scored within four minutes of the second half to open the score 4/0.

Next Robyn Draper scored with Chloe Zdebski converting to take the score to 10/0. Lexi Beagan scored two tries and with Chloe converting both the full time score was Karuah 22 Maitland United 0.

Players player three points was a tie between Kelly Johnson and Chantelle Gallagher and two points was also a tie between Renae Lamb and Tamara Lilley, Coaches Award was Sarsha Venables and Sponsors Choice was Lexi Beagan.

Next week is the washout round eleven Double Header at Home on Saturday.

The Rooettes are against Waratah kick off 1.30 and Roos against Morpeth kick off 3pm.

By Sonja EVANS