Kate Silvy wins coach of the month award from Northern NSW Football for May

NORTHERN NSW Football have announced Kate Silvy as North Coast Football’s Newcastle Permanent Community Coach of the Month for May 2021.

Kate was nominated by Coffs City United for her commitment over the duration of their service to the club.

Kate and her daughter, Georgia, have united the Coffs City United’s under-12s girls team in 2021.

Most players from the team had not played together before and some had not played at all.

But it looked as though the team would have to fold early on in the year when they could not find a coach.

Coming to the rescue, Kate, Georgia and their family encouraged and strengthened the team’s skills and enjoyment, which saw every player improve.

A number of parents have commented how much their daughter’s skills have improved in a short space of time thanks to their fantastic coaches.

“Coaching is one of the most crucial factors in the football experience for our players,” NNSWF Senior Officer Community Football Ross Hicks said.

“It is important that coaches like Kate maintain the great work they are doing at Coffs City United so

that their players develop a fondness for the game and continue to have the best football

experience possible.”

Newcastle Permanent Coffs Harbour Branch Lending Manager Erica Farag congratulated Kate on

becoming the recipient of the Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Month Award.

“Newcastle Permanent is delighted to recognise the efforts and contribution of local coaches

through our community awards,” Farag said.

“Coaches like Kate play a vital role in developing the skills and attitudes of young players and it’s a

pleasure to recognise her contribution this month.”

Kate will receive a coaching pack including balls, markers, bibs, whistle, polo shirt and cap courtesy of Newcastle Permanent to assist them in continuing to fulfil their valuable coaching role at the club.

By David WIGLEY