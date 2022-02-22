Kate Washington Secures $400,000 in funding for local communities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens MP Kate Washington has announced the successful recipients of $400,000 in new funding for the Myall Coast and Port Stephens communities.

Tea Gardens Hawks Rugby League Football Club was a major benefactor of the grant program, securing $100,000 for the construction of a new Club canteen and kitchen area.



“This is a major win for the families of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.

“The current club facilities are run down and in desperate need of an upgrade.

“I was pleased to secure a $50,000 grant for the Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council to improve their ageing community hall, and a $43,000 grant for the Tilligerry Rural Fire Service to install a large electronic sign for important community safety and warning messages,” Kate Washington MP said.

Tennis clubs have also been served with funding, with both Hinton and Soldiers Point tennis clubs receiving funds for court upgrades.

Port Stephens’ youngest community members will also see new projects, with pre-schools in Anna Bay, Raymond Terrace and Medowie receiving funding.

Community connection is a key theme of successful projects.

Once delivered, these projects will assist in bringing the community together after months of social distancing and cancelled events.

As one of the members of the assessment panel for this grant program, Kate Washington MP highlighted the importance of funding being delivered to all parts of the electorate – in contrast to many NSW and Commonwealth Government grants programs which usually favour Liberal-held seats.

“When I’m involved in a grants program like this one, I make sure funding opportunities are awarded fairly, which means this funding will reach organisations from Tea Gardens to Tilligerry, from Hinton to Anna Bay,” Ms Washington said.

The grants are as follows:

Tea Gardens Hawks R.F.L Club – Construction of a new Club canteen and storage area: $100,000

Tilligerry Rural Fire Brigade – Installation of electronic bush fire risk sign: $43,000

Soldiers Point Public School P&C – Re-surfacing of an outdoor basketball/ netball/ volleyball court: $27,775

Raymond Terrace PCYC – Purchase of 2 treadmills to expand PCYC gym capacity: $14,624

Port Stephens Australian Football Club – Purchase and installation of an electronic scoreboard: $15,000

Karuah and District Golf Club – Refurbishment of covered outdoor area including new seating and blinds: $13,000

Soldiers Point Tennis Club – Replacement of synthetic grass surface on courts: $30,000

Hinton and District Tennis Club – Installation of new tennis court fencing: $20,000

Hunter Region Botanic Gardens – Addition of mulching equipment to improve sustainability: $32,000

Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council – Upgrade to community hall: $50,000

Tilligerry Community Association – Construction of a footpath on President Wilson Walk: $10,000

Uniting Early Learning Medowie – Installation of new fence and gardens: $15,601

Birubi Point Community Preschool Association – Renovation of pre-school bathrooms: $19,000

Raymond Terrace Community Preschool – Installation of solar panels to reduce energy costs and promote sustainability: $10,000.

By Tara CAMPBELL