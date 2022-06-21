Keeley Gardner selected for inaugural Northern NSW Football Indigenous Women’s State Cup team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KEELEY Gardner is “super stoked” to be selected for the inaugural Northern NSW Football Indigenous Women’s State Cup team.

The sixteen-year-old, who plays for the Coffs United Lionesses, was in a state of shock when she received the good news.

“Finding out I was selected actually shocked me, it’s a huge step up to be playing with and against people a lot older than me,” she said.

“I’m excited for the experience and the things I will learn whilst playing in the State Cup.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to represent both my culture and my club down in Newcastle.

“As a sixteen-year-old I’m super stoked about the selection and I cannot wait to play.”

Brett Hodgekiss has coached the Lionesses to three premierships in junior grade and is now helping them make the transition to senior football playing reserve grade.

“Keeley is a coach’s dream, she’s always at training, puts in 100 percent, listens, learns and has become a real leader within the group,” he said.

“Her dedication and ability to learn has resulted in consistent development and I am delighted she has been called up to the State Cup, it is thoroughly deserved and we are all cheering for her.”

Keeley is looking at the tournament as another opportunity for development and to step up to the Coastal League One Women.

“Currently I have been aiming to improve myself by playing in the women’s second division competition,” she said.

“I’m definitely aiming to play alongside our first-grade team at some point.

“Looking forward into the future I still want to be playing football at a high level, and this experience is my first step into that.”

The Women’s State Cup will return next month with the best NNSWF Premier and Community teams converging

at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility for the chance to be crowned state champions.

The three-day tournament, to be held from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 July, will feature defending champions Maitland

FC and NPL Women’s NNSW leaders, Warners Bay FC.

It will also be the first time NPL Women’s NNSW clubs will take part in the tournament, with the NPLW NNSW competition starting this year.

A NNSWF Indigenous team will also enter the competition for the first time made up of Indigenous players and

coaches aged fifteen-years and over from throughout northern NSW.

NNSWF Female Participation and Inclusion Officer Annelise Rosnell said she was excited to see the concept come

to life.

“Along with the NAIDOC Cup this is another chance to celebrate First Nations communities, culture and

football,” Rosnell said.

“I’m so glad our proud and talented First Nations footballers will get another chance to shine representing

themselves, their family, their culture and heritage.

“We wish them all the very best at the tournament.”

By David WIGLEY