Keir Jamieson exhibiting ‘Shelly’s to Main’ at Stringer Gallery

FALLING in love with the local coastline and beaches has been easy for Nambucca Heads artist Keir Jamieson.

Working mainly in acrylics, Keir will present at the Stringer Gallery throughout January a glorious exhibition of her close investigation of Nambucca beaches.

Her paintings reveal a rich quality in the layering of colour and careful observation of nature.

Collagraph prints will also be displayed.

Reflecting on what inspires her, Keir said, “We have many beautiful beaches so close to us.

“Like many people who live here, I’ve enjoyed taking regular walks with my family and friends, to unwind, to take in the fresh air and a swim is good. “We have living art all around us and to share my love of beautiful creation is something I really enjoy.”

Keir mentioned while discovering more about her art practice that she is amazed at the variety of colour in the environment and the way light will hit objects at different angles.

She particularly loves beach colours because they are so fresh.

She attributes her love of colour and careful investigation of it to a wonderful teacher, Beris Woodrow, who taught in Bundaberg, Queensland, about 30 years ago.

Her daughter Neshamah often accompanies her on the beach walks and takes great photos from various viewpoints, which Keir is then able to use as her reference.

It is quite remarkable that Keir is able to produce her wonderful work, which is often large scale, not in a studio, but at the kitchen table!

We hope the holiday period will give you the opportunity to visit the Stringer Gallery, which is located in the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre in Ridge Street.

Keir often sits at the desk at the Gallery and you might be lucky enough to catch her painting.

Along with Keir’s exhibition there are many other paintings to see, including a member’s Exhibition called ‘Colours of Summer’, which continues until January 29.

‘Shelly’s to Main’ opens Wednesday 5 January and runs until Saturday 29 January 2022.

Gallery Hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 3pm and Saturday 9.30am – 12 noon.