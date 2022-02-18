Keith Potger and Mike McClellan to play in Nambucca

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEEKER Keith Potger and master singer-songwriter Mike McClellan come to the Nambucca Heads RSL Club on Saturday 19 March – celebrating the folk-pop music of the 60s and 70s – which inspired them to forge lasting careers both in Australia and Internationally – and showcase the music they have continued to create for decades.

They both began performing in the folk clubs of the 60s – Keith in Melbourne with the Seekers and Mike in Sydney.

The Seekers took off to Britain and conquered the world while Mike built his career in Australia as one of this country’s pre-eminent songwriter/guitarists.

They will each perform a solo set but will also share the stage to swap vocals and harmonies on songs they grew up with and their own much-loved material.

And, of course, with such rich histories there will be plenty of stories.

While the Seekers would always remain the anchor around which Keith built his career he has gone on to write and record extensively, creating an enviable repertoire of timeless songs.

And as with so many of the Seekers hits, his 12-string guitar has continued to define his music.

Mike McClellan will be forever known as The Song and Danceman after the title of his classic 1974 hit.

However, his return to full time writing and performing in the last ten years has proven beyond any doubt that his talent is timeless – listen to ‘I Wonder Who You’re Waiting For’ from a recent album.

This will be a memorable concert from two of Australia’s most-loved acoustic writers/performers.

Check them out at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club on Saturday 19 March from 8:00pm.