Kendal is a Nambucca Roosters star at age 5

FIVE year old Kendal Whitelaw has scored 17 tries in five games in the under 6s Nambucca Roosters Junior Rugby League.

“It’s easy because it’s only against the boys, sport is fun and you make lots of friends,” she said.

Kendal continues the family history of playing rugby league and is the fourth generation in her family to take up the game as proud great-grandparents, Kevin and Gail Whitelaw told News Of The Area.

“She loves playing rugby league and loves playing all sports, she is a nipper at the Nambucca Surf Club and came first place in her age group at Little Athletics.

“Sport runs deep in the family, her father Mitchell Whitelaw was a national amateur boxing champion at aged 16 and is currently the NSW Light Heavyweight title holder in the professional ranks and trained locally by Ian ‘Sparra’ Stapleton,” said Gail.

By David WIGLEY