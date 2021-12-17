Kevin Hogan congratulates successful grant applicants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POP-IN visits to various organisations that have been successful in gaining Federal grants, have seen Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan shaking a lot of hands last week as he congratulates the teams.

Safety Beach Golf Club, formerly known as Woolgoolga Diggers Golf Club, is upgrading its sprinkler system thanks to a grant from the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Program.



Safety Beach Golf Club, part of the Wyong Rugby League Club Group, needed to purchase new sprinkler heads as the current ones were old and damaged.

Receiving $7,200 for the Golf Club means they will be able to purchase and install new sprinkler heads.

“The golf club provides an important recreational activity for the community,” said Mr Hogan.

“Many people have taken up the sport over the past 18 months, and former players have also returned.

“With this increase in players, it is important the club has the right resources to maintain the greens.”

This funding has been provided through the Round 6 of the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Program.

Marine Rescue Woolgoolga was successful in gaining funding to help volunteers pay for travel to training, rescues and radio shifts.

This funding was provided through the Federal Government’s Volunteer Grants program.

“Marine Rescue Woolgoolga is an integral part of keeping our community safe on the water,” said Mr Hogan.

“Volunteers are central to so many local organisations and provide important services in our community.

“It is important to support the efforts of these organisations and the individuals that allow them to function.”

The Coffs Coast Archery Club is another recipient of funding, as a successful applicant for the Federal Government’s Volunteer Grants program.

Located on 35 acres of land that volunteers maintain regularly, the club will use $3,500 to purchase a ride-on lawnmower.

“The purchase of a ride-on lawnmower will make it easier and less strenuous for volunteers to maintain the many acres of land,” said Mr Hogan.

“The mower will also make the mowing more efficient, leaving more time for volunteers to focus on their archery.”

By Andrea FERRARI