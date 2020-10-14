Kids Colouring Competition Announcement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAN you hear the trumpets heralding our Coffs Coast News Of The Area Kids Colouring Competition winner?



We had a huge response and received a lot of amazing, creative and colourful submissions.

It made judging difficult but the process was helped with a few chocolate crackles during deliberation.

When looking at all of the entries the judges considered a range of merits, including colour choice, to help them come to their decision.

Here’s the drumroll.

We are thrilled to announce Isabel Hunt, six years old, as the winner of the Kids Colouring In Competition.

Congratulations Isabel.

As the winner she has won herself a family pass to the movies.

Isabel plans on taking her family and watching Paw Patrol.

Isabel’s mum said she was thrilled and Isabel was so excited that she squealed when told about her win.

Isabel told News of The Area she loves to draw and colour in.

Her Mum added she is a creative and busy little human, who enjoys other pursuits including dancing, gymnastics and karate.

Awesome Isabel.

Thanks for entering and thanks to all the other entrants.

It was so great to see so many young artists doing their thing.

By Sandra MOON