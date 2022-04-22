Kids create for Botanic Gardens Environmental Education Garden

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHILDREN hopped into the Botanic Gardens to participate in some Easter-inspired arts and crafts in a guided fun workshop on April 9.

The event was a fundraiser for the Environmental Education Garden project – a collaboration between the Botanic Gardens and Prosper Coffs.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Some 35 kids turned up on the day to create Easter decorations; painting chickens onto river rocks, decorating Easter eggs on recyclable materials and creating Easter baskets.

Following the arty fun they then set off on an Easter Egg hunt.

Nola Miles, Friends of the North Coast Regional Garden said, “Events such as the Kids Easter Workshop are great for bringing the whole family together and raising greater awareness of how the Botanic Gardens is such a great asset to the community.

“All proceeds raised from the event will go towards the Children’s Environmental Education Garden project, which we are so excited to work in partnership with Prosper Coffs.

“The Children’s Environmental Education Garden project at the Botanic Gardens once funded will provide a dedicated space for environmental education for visiting school groups and the wider community, with an education centre, digging garden and nature play area,” Melissa Nunn, from organisers Prosper Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area.

The experience of children learning outdoors has powerful impacts, such as improving behaviour, getting children excited about learning and giving students an opportunity to thrive who may struggle in a normal classroom setting.

Reports also show that learning outdoors teaches students practical skills such as problem solving, teamwork and creativity.

To learn more about the Children’s Garden Project or donate to this important project please contact Prosper Coffs Harbour on [email protected].

All donations over $2 to the Prosper Coffs Environmental Trust are tax deductible.

If you are Interested in donating, see www.justgiving.com/campaign/childrensgarden.

By Andrea FERRARI