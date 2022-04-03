Kids Easter Craft Workshop at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN Easter Craft Workshop which promises to be an ‘EGGstravaganza’ takes place on Saturday 9 April at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

The event will be a fundraiser for the Children’s Environmental Education Garden project.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The activities begin with children painting their own Easter chick by hand, as well as creating some other fun DIY Easter decorations, followed by an Easter egg hunt in the gardens.

“The kids will be painting a chicken on river rocks, decorating an Easter egg cut out from cardboard with dried leaves and native flowers as well as colouring in and constructing their own Easter basket with paper and crayons,” Melissa Nunn, from event organisers Prosper Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area.

“The event will take place outside, near the water wise garden in the Botanic Gardens.

“The kids will be sitting under marquees which will be kindly donated by the Botanic Gardens, to cover the kids in all kinds of weather.

“The Easter egg hunt will be at the end of both sessions.”

The hunt will take place amongst the water wise garden for kids to explore.

Easter Craft workshop is open to kids aged five to ten.

Participants will be able to book into one of the two sessions available.

Session One from 9am-10am or Session Two from 2pm- 3pm.

Bookings can be made online at eventbookings.com/b/event/kids-easter-workshop.

“All proceeds from the event will go towards an important project for the Botanic Gardens, called the Children’s Environmental Education Garden.”

Once funded the Children’s Garden will provide a dedicated space for environmental education for visiting School groups.

The area will include an education centre to facilitate workshops, a nature outdoor play area and digging garden for children to learn how to compost and grow plants.

To learn more about the Children’s Garden Project or donate to this important project please contact Prosper Coffs Harbour on [email protected].

All donations over $2 to the Prosper Coffs Environmental Trust are tax deductible.

By Andrea FERRARI