Kids learn how to cut food waste and help the environment at Coffs Harbour Family Day Care

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UNDERSTANDING that the food we push to one side on our plate and throw out has an impact on the environment is one lesson youngsters are processing in a new food waste program.

Educators from Coffs Harbour Family Day Care (FDC) have been participating in The Lunch Makers, a new food waste avoidance program which is designed to cut food waste and help families save money and help the environment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The new Lunch Makers program was rolled out this term to 26 carers, reaching more than 40 families in the Coffs Harbour area.

Families learnt useful tips and tricks each week to make the most of the food they buy while young children were empowered to get more involved in making their own lunch.

It is estimated that every student wastes 3kg of food each year on average.

Recent studies show that in WA alone, each year, students throw away 3.5 million uneaten sandwiches, 3 million pieces of whole fruit and 1.3 million items of packaged foods.

Coffs Harbour Family Day Care joined MidWaste and the NSW Love Food Hate Waste team to run the program during Term 2.

Bec Wales of Coffs Harbour Family Day Care said the program was a great success.

“The Lunch Makers program has increased our educators’, children, and families’ understandings of the value of food and how important it is to reduce food wastage,” said Bec.

“We have explored the journeys that foods go on before they hit our plate and have expanded our understanding of healthy foods, through cooking and preparing healthy snacks, sharing recipes, and engaging in art and craft experiences.

“Sustainable practices to cut down on food waste have also been highlighted in our explorations and discussions using compost bins and feeding our scraps to the chickens and our very own pig.

“We have also heard about children sharing their new healthy food and reducing food waste understandings with families which is then extended on at home.”

MidWaste Project Officer Wendy Grant said all families could learn how to reduce food waste at home by signing up for the free online Food Smart program at www.lovefoodhatewaste.nsw.gov.au/at-home/food-smart.

This project is a NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Waste Less Recycle More initiative funded from the waste levy.

By Andrea FERRARI