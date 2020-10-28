King Of The Box Set To Run Mid-November

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ninth annual running of the Burton Automotive King of the Box is set down in stone to run mid next month on 13 and 14 or 21 and 22 November.



The event was postponed from its original September running dates due to health concerns and the restrictions around COVID-19.

There’s been a dream run of waves this year at Box Beach for local and visiting surfers with Winter producing some of the best of it.

It’s hoped that these conditions will continue through November for the competition.

This year’s competition will have one of the strongest fields yet with many WSL surfers competing due to a lack of events on the world tour.

Event Director Teza McKenna is confident that this event will be the best one yet.

“We have incredible support from the local community and the word’s out now that Box Beach is a unique wave that suits high-performance surfing,” said Teza.

“We have some incredible competitors from the world tour as well as the local rippers who’ve really made a name for themselves!”

Due to NSW Health policies the event will be a COVID-Safe event following guidelines set down by both Surfing Australia and Surfing NSW.

This year the mental health and suicide prevention group, Another Sunrise, will be staging a giant sand modelling competition with the first prize being a surfboard made by legendary shaper Nev Hyman.

For more information go to the official website www.kingofthebox.com.au.

By Mitch LEES