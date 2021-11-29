King Tide Brewery opens in Coffs Harbour CBD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KING Tide Brewery officially opened last Saturday, with owners Josh and Lucy King celebrating the occasion by cutting the ribbon with Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight.

Nestled in the Coffs CBD, the brewery has something for everyone with a unique range of brews from the easy drinking Tropical Ale to Belgian Dark Beer.



The quintessential laid back atmosphere has a welcoming universal appeal, the vibrant outdoor deck has a celebratory feel and the inside has an essence of grandeur decorated with mosaics and artwork on the high ceilings.

There is a children’s play area, towering beer vats and even the toilets are a stunning piece of art worth spending a penny.

The culinary experience is unique with a range of classic favourites to European dishes such as Moussaka Rolls.

Venue Manager Justin Wolfs welcomed guests with a big smile and told News Of The Area how the brewery has something for everyone.

“We want to share this beautiful venue with everyone and make everyone feel welcome.

“Josh is the brewer and his beers are very approachable with both Australian and European undertones.

“There is a cohesiveness between the food and the beers, they are not separate, one compliments the other, everything is designed to work in harmony.

“And my role is to get the service up to the same heights as the drinks and food,” he laughed.

Patrick Brearley shared a brew with friends at the new venue and can’t wait to return.

“King Tide has lifted the bar for Coffs Harbour with an exceptional offering of delicious craft beer, family friendly atmosphere, great food and a venue that is classy and welcoming.

“Josh and Lucy have done a brilliant job in creating what is sure to be a highly successful locally run business, I can’t wait to return,” said Patrick.

By David WIGLEY