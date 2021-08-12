Kirstein overcomes Herring in line one competition at Coffs Harbour Squash and Swim Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARK Kirstein overcame a spirited Paul Herring four games to one last Thursday in the line one competition at Coffs Harbour Squash and Swim Centre.

The athletic Paul Herring chased, lunged and leapt to all four corners of the court to keep the ball in play but the shot making of Club champion Kirstein overwhelmed Herring into submission in what was dubbed the tie of the round.

Kirstein’s stranglehold on the competition has been so tight the handicap of point on serve didn’t phase the former Zimbabwe junior international as he raced to a 3-0 lead.

Herring fought back to win the fourth 11-9 and at 9-9 in the fifth and final game, Herring eventually ran out of gas and went down 11-9.

The affable Kirstein got the match he expected.

“You know what you are going to get against Paul, he’s super fit and never stops chasing.

“I had to keep the ball tight and out of his range to make the court big and keep working him into the corners.

“I needed him to do more running than me, so I tried to take the ball early on the volley and not give him time to recover.

“I was really pleased with the win and we enjoyed a drink afterwards, the match is always played in good spirits,” said Kirstein.

John Sambrook is the front runner in line one with Mark Kirstein hot on his heels.

Line two is being dominated by two young guns; Woolgoolga teenager Sam Moritz is leading the competition with nineteen year old Ethan Sambrook close behind in second place.

Paul Ivanoff is the front runner in line three and Aaron Grantham is top of the leaderboard in line four.

By David WIGLEY