Knights Dream Of Reaching Rugby Grand Final Is Still Alive

THE Harbour Knights are just one win away from reaching the New England Rugby grand final.

The Knights scored three tries in only 10 minutes prior to half time on Sunday to take control of the minor semi-final against St Alberts.

Michael Hart, co-coach-AJ Gilbert and Lloyd Simms-Chambers crossed before the break to quickly turn a tense 12-all scoreline into a 33-12 lead.

Chris Watkins scored again for the Knights immediately after the resumption to seal the victory.

Albies scored twice late to make the final score 38-24.

Co-coach Brendan Hoy said winning a semi-final by a single point is worth selling your soul for so to win one with a margin is a God-send.

“It was fairly comfortable that last 20 minutes,” Hoy said.

“We made a few subs and tried to protect a few guys. Even better we came through fairly unscathed apart from Oscar Edwards which is unusual for us.”

This weekend the Knights face Tamworth at Armidale. For the winner a spot in the grand final against Walcha is the reward. For the loser it’s mothballs.

Hoy said Tamworth will prove a difficult opponent.

“They (Tamworth) are the only team to beat us this year,” he said.

“It will be a cracker this week.”

The Knights’ third grade side will also play in the Preliminary Final this weekend when they meet Armidale Blues.

The second grade side has already won its way through to the grand final to be played at Tamworth’s Scully Park next week.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS