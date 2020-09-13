Knights Excited About Playing Home New England Rugby Union Semi Final This Weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was the sort of conditions where even the most energetic of dogs doesn’t want to go outside but it didn’t stop the Harbour Knights scoring six tries in slippery conditions on the way to a 42-10 win over the Armidale Blues.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The win in the final regular season match of the New England Rugby Union campaign saw the Knights sew up third position on the table.

It wasn’t pretty rugby but co-coach AJ Gilbert said the way the team tuned up for a semi-final clash pleased him enormously.

“I was really happy with how we stuck to our patterns and our processes,” Gilbert said.

“It changed a bit because of the conditions and the boys adapted well so I was really pleased.”

On the scoreboard most of the damage was done by Chris Watkins and Michael Hart who scored 27 points between them.

Gilbert said their true worth was with general kicking which so often put the Knights in an attacking field position.

“We tried to punch the corners. We’ve got enough good kickers in our backs so we were able to do that. I thought ‘Buddy’ Hart and Chris Watkins really led that well,” he said.

Finishing third on the table means the Knights have earned the right to host this Sunday’s Minor Semi-Final.

The Knights will face St Alberts in a clash Gilbert said will be one worth following.

“After everything that’s happened this year when it looked like we weren’t going to get any footy, then the whole Knights journey, to host a home semi is a blessing,” he said.

“Hopefully there won’t be any further restrictions and hopefully we can get close to a capacity crowd and have a big Sunday of footy.”

By Brad GREENSHIELDS