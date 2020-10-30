‘Knit the City’ to bring 200 knitted creations to Coffs Harbour streets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS City Centre Masterplan Committee has commissioned ‘Knit the City’ to encourage people back into the heart of Coffs now that the warmer weather is here.



With the theme of ‘in bloom’ the installation ties in celebrates the change of season and offers crafters a chance to display their talent and imaginative designs to the people of Coffs Harbour.

The committee commissioned ten local yarn artists to create installations designed to surprise and delight and they were joined by volunteer crafters who were encouraged with baskets of free wool that were placed around the city centre.

In all, more than 200 knitted and crocheted creations have been made and include flowers, butterflies, bees and many more.

Each installation has an information sheet with details of the artist and in some cases a QR code link to further information online.

“With limited opportunities for events and festivals due to COVID restrictions the ‘Knit the City’ activation offers families the opportunity to walk the City and enjoy the many creations sprouting in the most unexpected of places,” said Victoria Harper, Council’s City Centre Marketing and Activation Coordinator.

“Just pick up a free walking map from Coffs Central Shopping Centre Information desk or download one from the Coffs City Centre Facebook page.”

In announcing the installation Mayor Cr Denise Knight said, “This is a wonderful way to encourage people to come into the city centre and is part of our ongoing effort to re-invigorate this part of town.”

Local artist Jasmine Avery has an installation in Park Avenue Lane titled ‘Grannies Garden’.

“I chose the name because it’s colourful and bright and reminds me of my Grandma who encouraged me by creating magical art from yarn and fabric,” she said.

By David TUNE