Koala And Forest Protection Events To Be Held In Coffs Next Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEXT Thursday and Friday, 28 and 29 April, are dates for local conservationists to set aside.

On Thursday, the National Parks Association (NPA) is holding a community forum about The Great Koala National Park at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds, from 5:30pm until 8pm.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The organisers are hoping that some local political candidates will attend and discuss their positions on important environmental issues such as native forest logging and the creation of The Great Koala National Park.

The schedule is not finalised, but speakers will include Gary Dunnett, CEO of National Parks Association NSW and Mark Graham, an ecologist and tour guide at Bellingen Nature Tours, among others.

Mr Graham told News Of The Area, “If the State Government is serious about doubling the koala population, then The Great Koala National Park is essential.

“Leaving the native forests alone will benefit taxpayers much more than cutting them down.

“The evidence is overwhelming that the State Government subsidises logging of native forests to the tune of multiple millions of dollars every year.

“Taxpayers are subsidising the destruction of our native forests and clean rivers.

“It’s a lose, lose, lose scenario.”

On Friday, 29 April, a hearing is being held in Coffs Harbour by a NSW Legislative Council committee that is holding an inquiry into the ‘Long term sustainability and future of the timber and forest products industry’.

A demonstration is planned outside the hearing around midday.

Organisers want the NSW Government to end logging of public native forests and transition to plantations.

They also want to raise awareness about endangered species such as koalas, spotted-tailed quolls and barred frogs and vulnerable species of gliders.

The Friends of Pine Creek will be promoting their proposal to complete a ‘forest bridge’ from the New England plateau to the coast.

The organisers also want to highlight the role of the Federal Government in forestry.

Registration for the NPA forum can be found on www.eventbrite.com.

By Andrew VIVIAN