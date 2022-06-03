Koala field day at Valla Reserve: private landholders hold the key to koala conservation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 50 people attended the Koala Field Day at the Valla Reserve on Tuesday, despite windy conditions.

The event was organised by Local Land Services North Coast, the Biodiversity Conservation Trust and Nambucca Valley Landcare.

There was a multi-organisational approach to the day, with a Welcome to Country offered by local Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Martin Ballangarry, who had attendees clapping and laughing to start the day.

Local Land Services North Coast Koala Project Officer Asheley Goodwill was on hand to provide locals some key information on all things koala.

“The main thing is to raise awareness about koala conservation and how to improve habitat on private land in Nambucca.

“We need to restore, protect and enhance koala habitat.”

Funded by the Government Environmental Restoration Fund, this Local Land Services project exists to assist private landholders create suitable habitat within their boundaries to improve its quality and encourage linking corridors of habitat to enable genetic diversity.

Nambucca had the highest number of project applicants from all of the local government areas covered from Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour.

Expressions of interest to become part of the project have now closed, but there are many other ways to become involved with koala conservation.

The ‘I Spy Koala’ app is a citizen science program for people to log koala sightings, and can be reached through the Local Land Services North Coast website.

Logan Zingus from Nambucca Valley Landcare said their aim is to “bring land back to pre-colonial conditions, repair, restore and recover land, to assist with fire and flood damage and to provide education”.

He said one way to get funding for private land conservation project is to “have a go at your own landcare project, such as weed work, conservation fencing and planting”.

Senior Landholder Support Officer Simone Garwood of the Biodiversity Conservation Trust explained the options available to private landholders to set up land conservation agreements.

There are different levels of commitment a private landholder can enter into with the Government to set aside land within your boundaries for permanent conservation.

There is closely monitored funding attached to those agreements, as well as discounts on council rates and land tax, and penalties for not adhering to the conservation agreements.

Martin Smith, Head Ranger at the Bongil Bongil National Park, made an impassioned speech about his experiences with koalas in the local area.

He presented data to show how the clearing for the new motorway has affected koala range and available genetic diversity.

“Three weeks ago the koala was listed as an endangered species.

“90 percent of NSW is not a nature reserve.

“Fragmentation, habitat destruction, dogs and cars are the main threats to koala habitat.”

The key theme for all of the speakers at the event is that conservation works and private landholders hold the key to re-knit the landscape and save the koala.

By Clare WARNER