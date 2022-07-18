Koala sign options to be investigated following action from local resident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council will erect signs at Koala kill hotspots.

In a notice-of-motion raised by Councillor Leah Anderson, the importance of Koala safety in the area was discussed at Council’s most recent meeting, with Councillors unanimously supporting the following motion for council to: “Work collaboratively with a local resident and the Port Stephens Koala Hospital regarding signage for Koalas in Koala kill hotspots across Port Stephens whilst requesting the General Manager provide a report to Council on options to consider, costs involved and collaborative actions to place more signage in Port Stephens to raise awareness.”



This motion was raised after Council officers took down homemade Koala warning signs made by a local resident and her daughters.

In the public section of the Council meeting resident Casey Freeman stood up and spoke about her experience with koalas in Port Stephens.

“As a wife of a RAAF member, I will dive into the community, volunteering everywhere we go.

“I’ve been volunteering with Port Stephens Koala Hospital for three wonderful years and being part of this organisation has been life changing,” Casey said.

“I’m extremely passionate about the plight of the Port Stephens koalas and volunteering at the hospital has opened my eyes and created a desire for me to make a change.

Casey and her daughters took matters into their own hands to make a difference and inform the community of Koala safety.

“Due to the current financial situation of Port Stephens Council, I felt I could personally make a difference during these difficult times and set out to clearly mark kill zones and simply encourage people to slow down,” she told Councillors.

“My signs are being placed in known koala corridors and kill zones on the peninsula.

“They are brightly coloured and have raised awareness,” Casey said.

Casey does not want to sit back and wait, hoping action will be taken.

She has requested the Mayor and Councillors provide for koala kill-zone signs to encourage drivers to slow down, making it safer for local koalas.

Following Councillor Anderson’s successful motion as a response to Casey’s signs being taken down, the Council will now investigate options for signs that will urge drivers to slow down and be cautious of Koalas, while ensuring the signs do not distract from driver safety, complying with Transport for NSW standards.

By Tara CAMPBELL