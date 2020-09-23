Korora VIEW Club ladies enjoy first meeting in six months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KORORA VIEW Club ladies enjoyed a long-awaited morning tea picnic at the Jetty Foreshores last week after not being able to hold their regular meetings at C.ex Coffs for the past six months, due to COVID-19.



The ladies enjoyed catching up with each other, as well as catching up on all the local Coffs Coast News Of The Area news.

Club publicity officer Lesley Lanyon said the club was all about socialising, sharing interests, learning from luncheon speakers and fundraising.

“The money we raise sponsors three Learning for Life students to improve their home and academic lives, plus assisting in other programs, initiated by The Smith Family, to aid students in need,” Lesley said.

“It’s a great way to support The Smith Family and children’s education.”

VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, and is a women’s volunteer organisation which supports The Smith Family through volunteering and fundraising and members make a valuable contribution to Australian society, helping to support the education of disadvantaged Australian children.