Korora’s Rescued Wood Studio repurposes old timber into funky homewares

RESCUING old timber and driftwood and recreating it into funky, one-of-a-kind homewares is the basis of a flourishing new Korora home-based business by Michelle (Mish) Klement.

“Rescued Wood Studio (RWS) is my creation, inspired by my belief that climate change is real, and every one of us has a responsibility to do our part.



“Bushfires, floods then COVID hit – all to remind us it’s time to be grateful for what we have and it can be taken away very easily,” Mish told News Of The Area.

“So much wood goes to waste every day, let’s repurpose that into something really different and customers can feel they are doing their bit by purchasing it.

“I call myself a Wood Huntress – whether it’s from friends, driftwood washed up on the beaches, crate boxes from a steel manufacturer, wood from a barn that had fallen down, old fence posts washed up in the floods at the dump – it finds its way to me.”

Mish designs and hand-makes all her pieces, all the electrical work being handled by a semi-retired sparky.

“None of the wood is bleached as putting the wastewater into our waterways is not OK, it’s all cleaned with white vinegar baths, then weathered outside.

“It’s exciting to peel back the layers of the timber as you often find interesting things that tell a story of where the wood may have come from.”

Each one-of-a-kind piece gives the wood a new lease on life while driving curiosity.

“I work from my home workshop and am part of the New Enterprise Incentive Scheme (NEIS) government program for new businesses.

“I have a business mentor who supports me as part of this program, and I’ve learnt an incredible amount in a short space of time – the NEIS support has been amazing.”

Mish has two driftwood mirrors showing at Tree-o Gallery in Raleigh.

See www.rescuedwoodstudio.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI