Krill The Green Sea Turtle Released Back Into Bay After Seven Months Of Care at Seashelter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’s no secret that our marine life is under pressure.

Pollution and the effects of lights impact on our turtles.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Krill is a juvenile green sea turtle with a carapace measuring 50cm.

She came into the care of Sea Shelter and the team at Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters at Anna bay in early March 2021.

Corlette local John was in the water enjoying his daily swim when something bumped into the back of him, it was Krill.

The female Green Sea Turtle had a heavy starboard list (leaning to the right) and was struggling to swim.

John gave Sea Shelter a call and Marine Biologist Ryan Pereira, owner of Irukandji, drove down to rescue Krill.

When Krill came into care faecal samples were taken and tested.

These revealed that Krill had an infestation of Coccidiosis, a type of protozoa; she was underweight and had an excessive amount of barnacles.

Ryan Pereira told News Of The Area, “Krill responded well to treatment which involved a course of antibiotics, weight adjustment from 9 kilos to 14 kilos (the best part of rehab) and barnacle removal.”

The crew at Seashelter have been keen to involve locals in the release of the turtles that have come into their care.

For the team seeing a turtle swim free after months of care is a truly momentous and joyful occasion.

On 8 June, 2021 World Oceans Day, Sea Shelter held a competition.

The winner would be whoever collected the most rubbish and the prize was to be a part of releasing Krill back into the Bay.

“John and Mandy Dedman of Nelson Bay did an amazing job, collecting 805 pieces of rubbish from Main Beach and Little Beach.”

Due to lockdown restrictions, Seashelter was unable to make Krill’s release a public event, with all the volunteers attending.

On 7 September, John and Mandy released the straps of the transport sling, freeing Krill after seven months of care.

“She took a little time to get her bearings, sitting very still, John and Ryan then placed her on the edge of the water and now was super excited to go home, off into the wild blue yonder,” Ryan said.

It was a wonderful outcome for Krill, John and Mandy, and the team at Sea Shelter.

By Marian SAMPSON