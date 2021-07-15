Labor ticket announced for Bellingen Shire Council election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football General Manager Andrew Woodward has announced his candidacy at the upcoming Bellingen Shire Council election, and his intention to run for the position of Mayor.

Mr Woodward will be running as part of the Labor Party at the election on Saturday 4 September and will lead a ticket of four locals, all with diverse experience in business and community engagement.

The Labor team has been assembled from local towns and villages in the Shire and includes Andrew Woodward (for Mayor and Councillor), Luke Barbagallo (for Councillor), Paul Hemphill (for Councillor) and Paul Mulally (for Councillor).

The team’s top priority is community safety through ensuring the security of residents, roads, rivers and forests.

Mr Woodward said Bellingen Shire needed change and progress.

“Nothing is happening,” he said.

“Social, economic and environmental progress has stalled.

“We need to take the handbrake off.”

Mr Woodward said to progress the Shire, the Council needed new councillors.

“We need new and qualified people on the council who are committed to change and progress,” he said.

“To continue to be a great place, Bellingen Shire must progress steadily and sensibly.

“I have the experience, credentials and commitment to deliver change.”

The Labor team intends to revamp the Council’s operations to improve community services and make the government organisation more people-friendly and responsive.

It also intends to ensure the Council lives within its means through sound budget management and is promising broad economic growth by creating jobs across the Shire in multiple industries as well as providing practical support to small businesses and farmers to help them establish, grow and market.

Central to the team’s plan is stringent environmental protection with programs to protect and restore nature, and the team also has plans to deliver critical infrastructure to improve amenity, safety and opportunity for all.

Mr Woodward’s career has included business management in Australia and overseas, and he has been active in developing social, economic and environmental policy at National and State levels for more than twenty years.

He has worked in senior roles as an organiser, sponsor, consultant and journalist on events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, FIFA World Cup, Rugby World Cup, NFL, MLB and A-League and was part of the successful bid team which led to Sydney staging the Olympic Games.

In 2014, he met and trained with Al Gore, the former Vice President of the United States of America, who inspired him to advocate for action on climate change.

Luke Barbagallo has professional experience in international and community development, education, small business and hospitality management, and his motivation to run for Council stems from his desire to support environmentally sustainable tourism and small businesses within the Shire.

Paul Hemphill has been connected to Bellingen Shire since he first came to the area as a musician in 1984.

Now retired, he has worked as accountant and manager and has experience in project and change management, training and mentoring.

Paul Mulally ran a law practice covering family law, crime and legal aid work and is now settled in Dorrigo.

He is involved in local community groups and holds board positions on two not for profit groups in Dorrigo.

By Emma DARBIN