Lakes Retirement Village Christmas Fair donates to Pete’s Place

THE LAKES Retirement Village at North Boambee Valley hosted a Christmas Fair on Friday 10 December.

“The proceeds from a gold coin entry fee were donated to Pete’s Place to support the good works of helping the needy in time for Christmas,” Elizabeth Willoughby told News Of The Area.



Elizabeth, a resident at ‘Lakes’ decided to run the Christmas Fair “after talking about it but never carrying through”.

“The fair was well attended by the residents with about sixty people passing through.

“Together with a donation from the Residents Committee a total of $300 was raised and was given to Anna Scott, Pete’s Place’s Manager.

“There was a myriad of handmade arts and crafts on sale, all made by the residents who manned their own stalls.

“We had hand sewn quilts, hand-painted glassware making pretty candle holders, wine glasses and water glasses, some beautiful and eye-catching paintings in both oils and watercolours.

“There were handcrafted gift cards and earrings, all sizes of knitted teddies, necklaces and decorated potted plants…to name just a few of the offerings.

“There was a cake stall too which was very popular.

“Donating to Pete’s Place was a suggestion from me as my husband and I learnt about them from an advertising feature we read locally; when we lived in Hobart we both did volunteer work.”

Pete’s Place is a drop-in centre for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

It provides a safe space for assistance, connection and support.

There are shower and toilet facilities, breakfast provision, free community laundry, advocacy, advice and referrals, and specialist outreach services.

By Andrea FERRARI