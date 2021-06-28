LAKES Trail Fest Postponed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRAIL running is a big thing that has grown as a fitness outlet since COVID-19 hit and Australians seek new ways to exercise.

Sadly, Australia’s newest off road ultra running event, the LAKES Trail Festival, which will see runners traversing the Myall Lakes region, has been postponed due to recently implemented Covid-19 restrictions.

The Festival now hopes to be bringing trail running to the coast from October 29 to 31 2021.

The event, which was meant to be held over the first weekend in July, will see runners descend on Hawks Nest to explore the region’s tracks, trails and beaches.

“Well we almost made it to the start line but COVID-19 had other ideas.

“(With) Sydney now in lockdown until midnight Friday 2 July we have made the tough decision to postpone the LAKES Trail Festival.

“Most of our runners and the event team are now restricted to Sydney and we do not believe it is right to leave it till the last minute to make a call,” said a statement on the LAKES Trail Festival Facebook page.

At the LAKES Trail Festival runners can complete 100km, 75km, 50km or 25km.

There will also be a 12km and 5km course for those wanting a shorter trail experience.

Solo runners can go for a quick run or go all day in the ultimate 100km.

Teams of up to four can run the 100km course separated into 25km legs and finish together as a team.

The race will start and finish in Hawks Nest taking runners along beaches, past lakes, through forests tracking some of the most stunning coastal scenery in Australia.

It will have the arguably the most beautiful half way point in Australia at Seal Rocks.

“The course follows existing tracks and trails, beaches, lake edges and single track,” said Race Director Richard Old.

“It will be unique as it combines coastal trails with forest tracks, sand dunes, beaches and rocky headlands taking runners through remote areas that normally do not attract visitors.

“What the race lacks in elevation it makes up for with variety of terrain.

“This is more than just a race, it is an adventure,” he said.

The LAKES Trail Festival is about self-discovery, the re-creation of a sense of adventure and encouraging exploration of the natural landscape.

It is about challenging runners, taking them to new places and out of their comfort zone.

If you don’t feel up to running in the event you can still be part of this epic journey around the region by volunteering.

To find out more visit fullyradadventures.com.au

By Marian SAMPSON