Landcare Grants For Our Riverbanks

NATURAL disasters have hit the region hard and there are many different Landcare groups that are actively working to undo the results of some of mother nature’s more severe tempests.

Our Mambo Wetlands are cared for by Landcare as is the waterfront area adjacent to Bannisters and the Soldiers Point Jetty.



You will find dedicated volunteers replanting at Nelson Bay on the Bridle Trail and at Corlette.

Now these groups have the opportunity to apply for more funds to make a difference to the riverbanks of the Port.

Landcare groups will be able to help restore riverbanks that have suffered from recent natural disasters to their former glory, thanks to a new NSW Government $3 million support program.

Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Adam Marshall announced the Landcare Small Grants Program, which is part of the NSW Government’s $200 million Regional Recovery Package.

“The program will fund grass-roots projects that will both restore and future-proof damaged riverbanks, while also providing immediate economic stimulus,” Mr Marshall said.

“Whether it was the bushfires, drought or repeated flood events, our riverbanks and waterways have been severely impacted over the past few years.

“While we cannot control these events, we can carry out targeted works to mitigate erosion and make sure these fragile ecosystems not only recover but are also healthier and more resilient than before.

“The beauty of this program is by working with eligible Landcare groups across NSW, they will be able to use the funding to engage local contractors to deliver works, so the money is staying within our regional communities.”

Chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Landcare and Member for the Dubbo Electorate Dugald Saunders said eligible Landcare groups would have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $50,000 to deliver on-ground projects such as riverbank and stream restoration, on-farm erosion works and tree planting.

“This restoration work is critical to ensuring riverbanks and the wider ecosystems are healthy, which will improve water quality for our native fish species,” Mr Saunders said.

“Landcarers know their regions like the back of their hands and they can use their local knowledge to identify the areas that these on-ground works are most needed.”

Local Land Services will work with Landcare groups to administer the grants and support them to deliver the on-ground works.

Landcarers deliver a range of support and services to local and regional communities across NSW, including environmental works, community support and education.

Landcare volunteer Irene Jones told News Of The Area, “We work quite extensively with the on the ground Council staff, these guys are fantastic and are always ready to help.”

By Marian SAMPSON