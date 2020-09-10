Landcare In Action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dear News Of The Area,



The newly formed Linden Lagoon Landcare team in Boambee East, marked Wattle Day (Tuesday September 1) by planting, you guessed it, some wattle trees!

This follows a busy initial schedule over the last two weeks of removing woody weeds and unwelcome species, as well as a significant amount of rubbish, making a huge impact on an otherwise neglected area.

Although it is early days, and they have an ambitious program, there is nothing like the infectious enthusiasm of energetic like minded neighbors to make a difference.

Well done Liz and the team!

Dave WOOD