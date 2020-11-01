Last Hole Wobble Doesn’t Stop Catherine In Coffs Coast Ladies Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT went down to the wire and if a putt on the last green didn’t lip out, the Coffs Coast Ladies Classic would’ve headed to a playoff.



Catherine Reynolds led by three strokes over Beck Goldsmith and 14 year-old Hollie Fuller with one hole to play and was on the fairway after her final drive.

That’s when an error in judgement almost cost the Bonville member the Ladies Classic title.

Shooting her approach shot way over the back of the green Reynolds admitted her error after the round.

“I didn’t need that extra club did I?”

The shot ended up in a garden bed and forced to take a drop for an unplayable, ended up making a triple bogey opening the way for the challengers.

Fuller was unable to make a par but Goldsmith had a two-metre uphill putt for par to tie the scores.

The lip-out was the final dramatic moment.

“I thought she’d hole it because she’s a great putter then we would’ve had a sudden death playoff which would’ve been even more exciting,” Reynolds said.

The weekend event was the first time Reynolds played in the Ladies Classic after moving to Coffs Harbour from Sydney’s Northern Beaches about a year ago.

“I came up here playing the Bonville Women’s Classic for years and years and our family has moved up here now,” she said.

“I played this course (Coffs Harbour) a little bit but I’m not really that familiar with it.”

With the tournament coming down to a battle between the winner and Goldsmith, Reynolds explained it was a step back in time for the pair as they’ve known each other since they were kids.

“Between the ages of eight and 12 we used to go to those camps at Narrabeen so as golfers we’ve known each other our whole lives,” she said.

“Then we were both at Long Reef together, we used to win the foursomes championships together down there in our 20s and 30s.

“Then she moved home and now I’m here. So that was actually quite extraordinary for us to play together again and against each other.”

LEADERBOARD

165 Catherine Reynolds (78, 87)

166 Beck Goldsmith (83, 83)

167 Trish Nance (85, 82)

168 Hollie Furler (82, 86)

174 Keryn Little (86, 88)

By Brad GREENSHIELDS