Latest happenings at the Showground Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW tutor and new classes come to Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) in Term 3, starting on 25 July.

Bookings are essential, with enrolments closing on 18 July.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area, “We’re introducing a new tutor, albeit a familiar face and a long-time CHCAG member, the multi-talented Maxine Kolhagen.

“Maxine will be leading two very different classes; Crochet for Beginners and Calligraphy for Beginners.

“Portraits in Mixed Media is another new class for our group, facilitated by the very accomplished Harriet Bystrom.

“Our most popular classes will return; Watercolours for Beginners, Drawing for Beginners, and Acrylics.

“There is sure to be something to appeal to everyone, whether a beginner in their art journey or a more experienced artist.”

Workshops are also on offer; one-day portrait drawing with Brett Belot on 16 July, and two-day Gelli Printing with Harriet on 30 and 31 July.

All CHCAG tutors are experienced artists with a wealth of knowledge, talent, and skills to share.

Unless otherwise noted, classes are structured to cater for all levels of experience, from the beginning student to the more advanced.

You don’t need to be a member of CHCAG to join classes, workshops, or demonstration days, although there are membership benefits.

Members also have the opportunity to display and sell their artwork in any or all of the exhibitions held throughout the year.

The current exhibition, What a Wonderful World, wraps up Wednesday, 6 July.

The next exhibition, Australian Flora & Fauna officially opens at 2pm on Sunday 10 July and is on display until 24 August.

The Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm, with free entry.

All artworks are for sale.

Want to know more?

Check out the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website, Facebook page, or contact CHCAG President Sue Roberts on 0428 491 862 or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI