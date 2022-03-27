Latest Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grants on offer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOT-FOR-PROFIT and charity organisations working to overcome disadvantage or create opportunities for marginalised or isolated people, in a region that includes the Nambucca Valley, can apply for funds through the latest Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation funding round.

There’s just under three weeks to apply, with applications closing on April 14 2022.

The Charitable Foundation has $800,000 on offer to support new or existing projects in a region that spans the Central Coast, North Coast and Central West regions of NSW.

Newly appointed Charitable Foundation Executive Officer Carly Bush said with the impacts of the flood emergency and Covid-19 hitting support organisations and charities hard, communities need funding more than ever.

Carly said since taking up the role she has seen the amazing impacts local groups can have in their community if given some financial support.

For example, recent projects in the Nambucca Valley funded through the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation have benefitted Miimi Aboriginal Corporation’s Grow N Munch project.

The Grow N Munch project was funded to set up sustainable raised garden beds and to upgrade Miimi’s existing kitchen.

This meant the organisation could grow and supply fresh produce and ingredients for the soup kitchen to supply to disadvantaged community members.

“This latest grant round of $800,000 means the Charitable Foundation will have provided $25 million in funding to support more than 520 initiatives,” Carly said.

“Some charities and regional communities aren’t eligible or can’t access government funding and infrastructure, so the Charitable Foundation tries to fill those gaps.

“We’re keen to support initiatives that rewrite the future of people in need, now and for generations to come.

“Especially those with a focus on health, young people and social wellbeing.”

She said many charities don’t have resources to make funding applications, so the Charitable Foundation makes applying online straight forward.

The Foundation’s website will give charities more information on how to apply.

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation was created almost 20 years ago as a gift from Newcastle Permanent Building Society to the community.

For more information on eligibility or to apply for funding visit www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/charitable-foundation.

By Andrea FERRARI