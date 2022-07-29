Laverty’s Sponsored Day at Nambucca Heads Bowls Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARILYN Montgomery, Chris Davis and Tina Ryan have won the Nambucca Heads Bowls Club Ladies annual Laverty’s Sponsored Day.

The team beat Alma Reid, Margaret Flagg and Pat Smith, 23-12.

Bernard Laverty P/L has sponsored the Ladies BC for many years.

In other games, Joan Haigh, Manor Smith and Pat Fletcher defeated Kerrie Dale, Nerida Blackford and Pam James 21-12; Teresa Meehan, Sandra Seckold and Elaine Fleming def Ann Marie Johnson, Margaret Dwarte and Kim Porter 20-15, and Eliza Brown, Margaret Duffus and Gloria Richardson had a draw 23-23 with Rosemary Dugdale, Arlene Duffus and Bev Jones.

By Nerida BLACKFORD