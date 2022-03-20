Layne Beachley Headlines Small Business And Beyond Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BILLED as the biggest business event on the Coffs Coast in 2022, the Small Business and Beyond Festival features sixteen speakers, delivering three days of inspiring sessions and networking for more than 100 local professionals.

Fiona Barden, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Section Leader, Industry and Destination Development, said, “This is an amazing, low-cost event with a range of topics relevant to all stages of business development, for now and into the future.”



It’s worth it for your business.

The Festival kicks off at 5pm on Wednesday, 30 March, with an evening with seven-time world surf champion Layne Beachley.

Ms Beachley will talk about how to identify and shatter self-imposed limiting beliefs, reframe challenges, be authentic and overcome negative thinking to become the champion of your own life.

Joining Ms Beachley on stage on Thursday, 31 March, for a Q&A titled ‘Women Making Waves’ is Rhiannon Mitchell, founder of Saltwater Sistas, which connects Aboriginal women and girls with wellbeing, culture and ocean conservation through workshops and mentoring; Madeline Moore, who is breaking down boundaries and inspiring more young female tradies through her business Moore Mechanical Repairs; and Heidi Warren, a Lead Prosecutor, Army reservist and personal trainer.

Thursday will also feature talks about innovative approaches to building business, planning business precincts, entrepreneurship in tough times and the benefits of collaboration.

Thursday evening is a night for those in the creative industries, with Brad Daymond talking about the plans for Coffs Harbour’s future $450 million film studio, what progress has been made, the vision for training and career pathways, and much more.

There will also be an insight into future tech possibilities from Jennifer Ganske, Head of the Arts and Tourism sector of NBN and Will Gammon, the founder of Cumuls VFX, will share his experience working on Marvel and Lord of the Rings.

The Festival winds up on Friday with sessions about the circular economy and tackling single-use plastics, and how to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset.

With the theme of Small Business Month this year ‘Rebuild, Recharge, Renew’ in mind, a range of other experiences have been included, including learning a z-spin or barrel roll isolation, hula hooping, art sessions, yoga in the wild/on the beach, guided meditation, Muttonbird Island walks to find out about the Gumbaynggirr cultural and the natural wonders with an expert National Parks guide, a cruisy cycling tour and learning to surf.

Ms Barden said, “There are a range of ticket options to choose from to cater for all small business needs.”

Further information, including tickets, can be found at https://6degreesco.com.au/businessfestival/.

By Andrew VIVIAN