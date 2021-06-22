Leah Anderson’s Run For Mayor of Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S a big deal to put your hand up for a leadership role, but that is exactly what Leah Anderson is doing.

She is running for Mayor in the upcoming Port Stephens Council elections.

It’s a big job – one which she believes will start by simply listening to the electorate and from there seeking out ways and means to deliver on what their priorities are.



Anderson is no stranger to leadership having served as President of Business Port Stephens (previously), Tomaree Business Chamber, President of Nelson Bay Town Management, she is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay and founder of the Port Stephens Women In Business Network.

Anderson is heading up the Labor Party team for the Port Stephens Council elections, standing alongside her is Roz Armstrong in East Ward and Jason Wells and Kelly Hammond in Central Ward, they are joining Giacomo Arnott in West Ward in Labor’s bid to secure seats on the regions local government.

There are notable seats available on Council with long term councillors John Nell and Steve Tucker retiring from their roles.

This election will see Anderson and her team going out to as many community organisations and finding out what the big issues are for them.

Anderson told News Of The Area, “I’m not making promises until I can actually determine what each community wants and try to prioritise that, and look at how achievable that is because I can’t go out promising everything.”

She believes where there are significant developments with fees contributed to council that connecting these developments with pathways using the development contributions is a major priority.

“We have communities where mothers with babies in prams are walking on the side of the road to get into town, there are instances where developer contributions have been used for concrete pads for bus stops but at this point in time there are no buses and no footpaths.

“I’m going to be striving to do everything we can, if we haven’t done it, why we haven’t done it yet, and if it’s funding how are we prioritising funding on projects that don’t seem as urgent or as important as a safe roadway or a safe pathway,” she said.

When questioned Mayor Ryan Palmer stated that he had not announced his intention to run for the office again as yet.

By Marian SAMPSON