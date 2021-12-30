Learn how to grow your own – free gardening workshop at Coffs Community Garden

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 8 January 2022 sees a free gardening workshop happening in Coffs Community Garden.

Ian Thomas, Founder of the Gourmet Garden School, based at Raleigh is offering the no-charge workshop for anyone interested in growing their own fresh food at home or in a community garden.



The event will be held at the Coffs Community Garden in Combine St, on Saturday 8 January at 9am-1pm.

“Suited for novice, beginner and intermediate gardeners, the workshop participants will explore the principles of growing quality food at home, the many practical and logistical considerations for getting a good result with food that tastes nice, yields well while avoiding or minimising pest problems,” Ian told News Of The Area.

Advocating best practice organic and ecological techniques Ian will be guiding participants through the process of planning their own garden spaces, crop selection and a basic soil improvement plan to set them up for success.

“Since Covid, I mainly offer online e-courses and consultation services and I’m choosing to offer this workshop because I’m concerned that there’s an increasing urgency for people who want to grow some or more of their own quality food at home.

“In my experience, there are many who’d like to grow some fresh food, but either have past failures overshadowing them or uncertainty about where and how to start.

“Food gardening is often perceived as being complex or ‘big thing to do’, but the reality is that 90% of the effort is planning and setting up the garden and if done properly, it takes very little time to maintain.

“In fact, the delight of having abundant fresh food, the superior quality and nicer flavours far exceed what we can buy and so it seems like anyone not growing a small patch of food is missing out in a big way,” said Ian.

Participants must register to secure their place.

BYO snacks, drinks and a lunch plate to share.

Registration is via email: [email protected]

By Andrea FERRARI