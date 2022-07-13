Learn how to support someone experiencing loss or grief

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORKSHOPS, free and for the community, providing tools to cope with and manage grief and loss are being held by Volunteering Coffs Harbour.

Loss and grieving can be related to a special object, job, relationship, housing, way of life or person, it is totally individual.



Designed to help build people’s knowledge and capacity to deal with loss, Volunteering Coffs Harbour will be running a series of workshops outlining how to support someone experiencing these challenging emotions.

The weekly workshops will commence Tuesday 19 July and run over three consecutive Tuesdays.

Jan Gaunt from Volunteering Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area, “Most of us, over the past two years, have experienced loss and each of us responded differently.

“Many have a new-found appreciation of the importance of social connection and support.

“We have all experienced grief, yet many people are unsure or uncomfortable how they can best support others going through it.”

Jan will present the workshops at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre covering what and what not to say, how to listen and tips and ideas for practical and effective support.

The workshop will also discuss the signs indicating when people may need higher levels of support and how they can access it in the local community.

“How someone feels and responds to their loss is different for everyone.

“Grief can affect every part of your life.

“Relationships and friendships may be impacted by behaviours, feelings and responses that may seem out of character and may come in waves.

“Just being present with the person can be a supportive first step,” Jan said.

“If we can understand the grief process, we can better understand how to respond to what people are feeling.

“Providing early and relevant support helps establish a strong foundation to heal and rebuild a sense of hope,” Jan said.

The series of workshops will run on Tuesday’s 19, 26 July and 2 August from 9.30am until 12-noon at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

Bookings are essential.

Book online at chnc.com.au/events or call Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on 6648 3694.

By Andrea FERRARI