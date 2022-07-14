Learn ten weeks of tips and techniques to a healthy lifestyle with NSW Health program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A HEALTHY lifestyle program for seniors that’s accessible online over ten weekly modules begins on Monday 18 July.

It’s free and designed especially for people aged 60 years and over, and Aboriginal people aged 45 years and over, living on the Mid North Coast.



The Healthy and Active Living Online program is a NSW Health initiative aimed at older people who are living at home and who wish to increase their confidence, knowledge and skills to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

There are ten self-directed online modules on healthy lifestyle topics and a home exercise program which remain accessible to participants for twelve months to help them embed the new learnings.

To support each person’s motivation, participants will also receive a weekly phone call from a trained phone coach at a time that suits them.

A Coffs Harbour participant reported back that the program had helped her take control of her diet.

Preferring not to share her name, she gave great insights on how the Healthy and Active Online program worked for her.

She had in the past, what she called ‘the dreaded 4 o’clock’, where she ate things she didn’t want to eat.

Now, she has a glass of milk, as she realised from the program’s calcium module that she wasn’t getting her calcium serves.

She has had a dual benefit – more calcium intake in her diet and no unhealthy snacks now.

“I’m better at choosing a healthy option when eating out now, too,” she said.

“I won’t go for the fried foods, and now I look for grilled options with more vegetables/salads.”

She has a term she calls ‘Food on the run’.

“When I’m hungry and out, I used to buy some chips or other unhealthy snacks.

“Now I get a single serving of cheese and crackers from the supermarket and I really don’t miss the other snacks.”

She has now also integrated exercise to be a natural part of her life.

Tuesday and Thursdays are her sewing days and she used to come home and do chores.

Now she prioritises a walk on these days before her chores and looks forward to it.

“I have found the SMART goal setting section of Healthy and Active online really helpful in making exercise fit into my schedule, interesting and enjoyable so it has become part of my natural day.

“I’m choosing low fat options now.

“I used to think ‘no fat equals no flavour’ but I’ve found that not to be true, and I’m enjoying the less fatty options.

“I’ve found making realistic goals, even if small, has made a big difference and healthy changes have more easily become a part of my day and natural routine.”

Each program runs for ten weeks during NSW school terms.

The next program begins on Monday 18 July and registrations are open now.

For further information or to book, please visit www.activeandhealthy.nsw.gov.au.

By Andrea FERRARI