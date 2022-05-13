Legacy Announce Anzac Day Poster Competition Winners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEGACY Mid North Coast awarded certificates for their Anzac Day Poster Competition on Tuesday 3 May.

The competition was held to raise awareness in the school communities of the Nambucca Valley about Anzac Day and the important work Legacy continues to provide for our veterans and their families.

“We are always looking at ways to raise the awareness of the role Legacy plays in our communities, and the poster competition was a partnership between students, teachers and the wider community,” said Shelley Schambri.

Students, parents, teachers and Legatees gathered at the Macksville War Memorial for the award ceremony.

Competition winners were Callen Clarke, Violet Mason, Patrick Logan, Lola Selke, Kabel Miles, Rose Logan, Phoebe Lee Brown, Danita Sara Mullins, Arjun Singh Sidhu, Isla Rose Fyfe, Riley Taylor, and Harry Patton-Low.

Legacy is an iconic Australian charity dedicated to supporting the families of deceased and seriously injured veterans.

Riley Taylor had a Great Uncle in the Navy and a Great Great Uncle, a Sergeant, who fought at Gallipoli.

Riley said, “I always knew that Legacy was very special.”

Isla Rose Fyfe said, “I really liked the colouring in, I’m happy to be a winner.

“I understand about Anzac Day and the people who fight in wars.”

Harry Patton-Low had a Great Great Grandfather in Gallipoli, and a Grandfather who served in New Zealand.

“I found the history of Anzac very interesting, and I’ve got family who were a part of that history,” said Harry Patton-Low.

Phoebe Lee Brown said, “I love learning and colouring in.

“The soldiers were fighting to make our lives safe and it’s nice what Legacy does for us.”

For 98 years, Legacy has helped hundreds of thousands of Australian widows, families and children of soldiers who have lost their lives or health during or following service in all conflicts from World War I to Iraq.

With the help of a group of dedicated volunteers, known as Legatees, Legacy currently supports around 43,000 widows, children and dependents across the nation.

To this day, it is the Legatees who volunteer the support that Legacy provides to its beneficiaries.

Legacy is still caring for tens of thousands of widows who have lost their loved ones and been affected by their partner’s service in the Korean War, Malayan Emergency, Vietnam War; as well as campaigns in Iraq, Afghanistan and in peacekeeping operations across the globe.

For support or more information contact Mid North Coast Legacy on 02 6595 8500 or go to https://www.legacy.com.au/.

By Karen GRIBBIN