Legacy boat launches sailing program for veterans on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEYOND the horizon is the new destination for Coffs Coast veterans thanks to a collaboration between Legatee Bob Wyer, Coffs Coast Legacy volunteer extraordinaire; Jane Sury, Legacy Community Liaison; and Tim Hayden, Manager at Moonee Beach Tavern (part of the North Coast Hotel Group).

June 25 sees the official launch of a 50-foot sailing boat, officially supported by Legacy for the express purpose of taking Coffs Coast veterans and their families out to sea.

The project is aimed at veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to their service to our country.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Taking the veterans over the horizon means they can’t see land – seeing water helps clear the mind of anxiety,” Bob told News Of The Area.

“Sailing is a team sport; everyone gets a job and they can learn skills that they can take into their own lives.”

And then there’s Tex.

Cutting a long story short, Tex, a larger-than-life, hugely generous sub mariner contacted Coffs Coast Legacy with his idea of having a sailing boat to take veterans out to sea, to “leave their troubles on shore”.

He bought the boat, which set Bob Wyer on a trajectory of raising funds to make it all official.

With Jane’s organisational skills and Bob’s fundraising capabilities they recruited Tim who provided the venue for accessing the generosity of the general public, with raffles and a Money Spinner collection ‘bin’ at Moonee Tavern.

Formalised into the Tex & Bundy Charities (Bundy is Tex’s Blue Cattle dog), the sailing venture is called SV Mystic Sailing for Veterans.

June 10 saw a presentation of gratitude from Bob and Jane to Tim and Moonee Tavern’s Assistant Manager, Peter Skinner for their on-going fundraising support of $1,000 to date.

“Huge thanks also go to Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation whose Executive Officer, Graham Batten, was fascinated by the project and encouraged us to apply for a grant – which we got; enabling us to make the vessel fit for the purpose,” said Jane.

For more information phone Jane on 1300 (LEGACY) 534 229 or email welfare@coffslegacy.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI