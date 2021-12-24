Legal Hypothetical: I saw Susie Suing Santa Clause

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I saw Susie Suing Santa Clause

IT was Christmas Eve and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

Nothing would stir for the rest of Christmas Eve, nor Christmas Day.

A fact that little Susie could scarcely believe, she didn’t know what to say.

Had she been bad enough that year to end up on Santa’s naughty list?

The thought was so terrible, yet it did so persist.

Although they did not confirm Susie’s fear, the Boxing Day news headlines made everything clear.

“After one too many servings of warm milk and biscuits, Santa had fallen into a deep sleep in which he stayed.

“Although he has just awoken, his usual deliveries of presents will be severely delayed.”

Susie was outraged and said aloud, “Santa can’t be late, how could this be!

“If I don’t get my presents, where does this leave me?”

Susie gathered her little friends, all as outraged as her.

They found a lawyer who would do in a pinch, it’s no surprise that he was a grinch.

Susie summonsed Santa who filed an appearance and a date was set.

There was no time for error and no room for regret.

Susie’s lawyer argued, “Santa had a contract to deliver these boys’ and girls’ presents in a timely manner.

“This undue delay has caused a contractual breach.

“It is for severe emotional trauma, that damages we seek.”

The Court found that Santa had not intended to create a legal relationship.

No contract existed.

The urge to have the lawyer struck off, was only just resisted.

It’s no surprise that Susie suing Santa landed her in strife.

It got her put on the naughty list, where she stayed for life.

Thank you to Jamie Visco for composing this column.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to our valued readers.

If YOU would like a particular issue addressed, please email me at [email protected] or call me on (02) 66 487 487.

By Manny WOOD, Solicitor