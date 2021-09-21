Lemon Challenge: Who can grow the biggest lemon in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BILL A from Corlette has issued a challenge to News Of The Area readers.

The challenge is a simple one; who can grow the biggest lemon.

Pictured is a lemon, grown by Bill, which weighed 950 grams when picked, which Bill says is not his biggest of the current season.

Included also is a photograph of some of Bill’s lemons and an apple and mandarin for size comparison.

Do you think you can beat Bill’s effort?

If you can, email through a photo of your lemon and it’s weight to [email protected].