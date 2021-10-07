Let’s get the kitchen built in the Bowraville Sports Hub, buy your ticket today!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT is time for the residents of the Nambucca Valley to dig deep and purchase raffle tickets in support of getting a new kitchen into the Bowraville Sports Hub.

As many know, the construction work on the Bowraville Sports Hub precinct is well underway, after the soil was turned by the dedicated committee consisting of David Taylor, Mary Dal Santo, Craig Doolan, Paul Le Cerf and Perry McNally on August 6.

The event was a monumental occasion for this dedicated team as they were joined by Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and Nambucca Valley Mayor Mrs Rhonda Hoban.

The committee are excited to be holding their very first raffle in order to raise funds to outfit the new kitchen in the Hub.

“The local businesses have been a great support,” committee member Mrs Mary Dal Santo told News Of The Area.

“We have so many fabulous prizes to be won.”

The exciting prizes you could win if you purchased a ticket in support of this community initiative are

· 2 night stay, breakfast and one dinner for two (mid week stay) at the Mercure Resort Hunter Valley Gardens (Sponsored by Roberts Real Estate).

· 2 night stay, breakfast and one dinner for two at Opal Cove Resort in Coffs Harbour (Sponsored by Opal Cove, Geoff King Motors and Bowraville Pharmacy)

· 1 night stay, breakfast and one dinner for two at the Cubana Resort (Sponsored by the Cubana Resort)

· 2 night stay for two sponsored by the Beach Rooms

· Gift Cards sponsored by the Bananacoast Credit union and Woolworths Macksville

· 2 night stay at Wooli Holiday house (Thanks to Viv and Paul Le Cerf)

· Gift Cards/Vouchers (Sponsored by the Nambucca River Co-op)

· Gift cards/Vouchers (Sponsored by Laverty’s funerals)

· Patchwork quilts (Donated by Rosina Perrin)

· Wonderboom (Donated by Wayne Thompson)

· Assorted quality items /NRL Gear/ Vouchers (Generously donated)

Prizes will be drawn on November 5 at the Memorial Day Cup, Hennessy Tape Oval, Bowraville at 2:30pm.

If you would like to get on board and help the committee furnish the kitchen of the Hub in the way it deserves, you can purchase a ticket or make a donation online by visiting https://www.raffletix.com.au/bowrarecclub .

Alternatively, you can purchase tickets or make a donation in person at the Bowraville Sports Hub or Roberts Real Estate Nambucca Heads.

Tickets costs $5.00 each for six for $20.00

Conditions apply.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM