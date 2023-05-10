Letter to the Editor: Homelessness advisory group well overdue

DEAR News Of The Area,

In regards to the article as per this heading: Advisory Group tackles challenge of homelessness in Port Stephens. “Well about bl**dy time!”

We are all very aware of this most heartbreaking crisis which is that of homelessness, and I am certain we would all agree that this crisis is now one which requires urgent action.

Although well overdue, a huge congratulations must be extended to all of those involved.

This is most certainly a (small) step in the right direction, but most importantly, we are leading the way for other LGAs to take this initiative on board and together, end the homelessness crisis.

Councillor Leah Anderson made a statement in regards to the expected waiting times for social housing in the area, on page 2 of this article, and I quote, “At present the expected waiting period for social housing in the area is two to three years”.

Having had lived experience of homelessness over the past six years, as well as utilising several of the community service groups in the area including, but not limited to, Hume Housing and Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Centre, I feel I am more than qualified and in the position to ask you “where, or from whom, did you obtain the statistics in relation to the wait times in the area for social housing?”, and yes, I most certainly wish to challenge you on this statistic.

The facts I intend to present to you are based solely upon my experiences over the past six years, of course the information I present to you can be confirmed via the appropriate channels.

You say the wait time for social housing in the area is between two and three years, if this is the case then I am wondering why it is that I have been on the waitlist for social housing for six years?

I am also a suitable candidate for Priority Housing, so I ask you, why is it that for five years every application I made to be placed on this list was declined?

My last resort was to approach Port Stephens Family and Community Services and pray that they might be able to help me, which they did, and they did so without any judgement, without any questions and without allegations, they went above and beyond to help me, and I am forever grateful.

Although it took them nearly six months to get me approved and placed on the list for Priority Housing, they didn’t give up.

That was fifteen months ago.

Upon receiving confirmation of my approval for Priority Housing, I was advised via telephone that the wait time for Priority Housing is at least six months but no longer than twelve months, as stated that was now fifteen months ago.

I would like to point out that on my application for housing, I requested just a one bedroom home.

All my children are adults now so it’s only me.

So, once again, I ask you why you say wait times are only between two to three years and yet I have been waiting for six years and an extra year and a half on the priority housing list?

Thank you, I look forward to your response.

Regards,

Renae NEWCOMBE,

Rutherford.